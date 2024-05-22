EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. 518,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,376. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.