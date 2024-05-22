InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $799.81. The stock had a trading volume of 845,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $816.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $762.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

