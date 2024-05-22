King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,486 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,932,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 58,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. 1,649,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,709. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

