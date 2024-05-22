Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 513,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,343,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. 8,763,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $804.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

