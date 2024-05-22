Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 22nd (ABIO, AEMD, AGRX, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMRK, AON, ATHX, ATLC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 22nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC). They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT). They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN). They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Velocity Composites (LON:VEL). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued a buy rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

