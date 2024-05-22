InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,393.42. 727,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,194.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $676.06 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

