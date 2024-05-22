King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 534,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortive

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.