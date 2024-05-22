King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Nutanix worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $82,421,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after buying an additional 492,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 402,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $71.40. 940,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

