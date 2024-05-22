Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,192. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

