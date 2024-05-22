King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,964 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $532.07. 987,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,847. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.24. The company has a market cap of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.