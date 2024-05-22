King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 59,359 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,359 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $130.91. 1,365,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,027. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

