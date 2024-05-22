King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $53,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.69. 157,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,219 shares of company stock worth $12,727,781. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

