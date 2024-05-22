Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 185.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 691,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.