Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.39% of Glacier Bancorp worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,238. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

