38,652 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,764. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

