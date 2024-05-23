Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $322.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.02. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

