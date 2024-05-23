Robert W. Baird Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $172.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.13.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.61 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

