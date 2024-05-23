Head-To-Head Comparison: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems $270,000.00 13.29 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Reddit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Versus Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reddit beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

