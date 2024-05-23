Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,085.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $910.00 to $1,085.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $886.29 and its 200 day moving average is $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

