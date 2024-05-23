Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.30 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

