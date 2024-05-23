Contrasting iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 7 11 0 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $49.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $150.76 million 0.08 -$200.88 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $499.16 million 10.01 -$100.92 million ($0.94) -47.68

Varonis Systems has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -20.38% -21.33% -9.40%

Summary

Varonis Systems beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities. It also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing campaigns. In addition, the company offers enterprise solutions that help clients collect information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. It sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides data Classification engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

