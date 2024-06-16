Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

