Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
