Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.