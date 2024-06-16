Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $216,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

