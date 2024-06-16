Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.85.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$75.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

