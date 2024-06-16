Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Abacus Life Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of 515.26 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

