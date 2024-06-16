Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALS. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.34.

ALS stock opened at C$21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.68. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$22.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

