Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

