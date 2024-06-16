Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.4 %

MWA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.