StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) to Hold

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

