Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.60.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

