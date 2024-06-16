Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
