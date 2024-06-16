StockNews.com Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Hold

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

