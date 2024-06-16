Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CVE opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 198,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 556,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

