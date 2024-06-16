Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

SHOP opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of -398.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

