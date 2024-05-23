Taboola.com’s (TBLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

