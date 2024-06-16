iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 25,335 shares.The stock last traded at $67.02 and had previously closed at $67.80.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $645.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
