iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 25,335 shares.The stock last traded at $67.02 and had previously closed at $67.80.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $645.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,398,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

