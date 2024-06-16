CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 264,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 569,601 shares.The stock last traded at $253.95 and had previously closed at $251.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

