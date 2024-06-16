Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,352 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

