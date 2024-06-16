GRI Bio Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th (NASDAQ:GRI)

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 18th.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRI opened at 0.23 on Friday. GRI Bio has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.32.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported -0.46 EPS for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.