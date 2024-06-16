Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Erste Group Bank

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $441.04 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

