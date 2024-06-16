EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

NYSE EPR opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

