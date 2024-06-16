Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $226.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

