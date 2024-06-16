W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Receives Hold Rating from Erste Group Bank

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $906.79 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $939.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $916.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

