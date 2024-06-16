Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,667,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 23,619,611 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 599,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 677,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

