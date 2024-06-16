Erste Group Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $328.50 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $331.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,950 shares of company stock worth $89,972,030. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

