Northland Securities Increases Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $30.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEC. William Blair upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

