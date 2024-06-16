Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 13,400 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

