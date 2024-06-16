Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.62% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

