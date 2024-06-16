Morgan Stanley Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $29.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,565 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sunrun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.